Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

February 14

Nellies on the Corner, 202 E Court St. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: all food is now properly date marked. All coolers and freezers are now provided with thermometers. The illness policy was still unavailable. According to the person in charge, the owner has the policy prepared but has not brought the policy to the facility yet. A follow up inspection is scheduled.

Subway 35/71, 12484 State Route 35 NW, Jeffersonville. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: the pop nozzles still appear to have mold residue even after staff tried soaking them. They are no longer easily cleanable and needs replaced. The owner stated that new pop nozzles have been ordered and should arrive by next week. Food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. The disposable utensils and equipment are now stored in ways to prevent contamination. According to the owner, the hose from the soda machine is scheduled to be made indirect this weekend. Equipment drains must be indirect (for back-flow prevention). The chemical sanitizer was still found too high. The staff was educated on how-to use the test strips for the chemical sanitizer and told to add water to the sanitizer until the concentration reaches to 200 ppm. The employee was able to reach the appropriate concentration during the inspection. The men’s restroom is now provided with hand soap but restroom still needs cleaned, especially the sinks.

February 13

Streetside 62, 2007 Columbus Ave.. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: the mixer was still found with food residue accumulation. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. The mixer was in the process of being cleaned during the inspection. The cleaned food containers were still found stacked while wet. After cleaning and sanitizing, food equipment and utensils must be air dried — and not by towel. The chemical chlorine sanitizer is now at the proper concentration for the wash machine however, the internal temperature is reading at 140 degrees Fahrenheit and the gauge is reading at 95 degrees Fahrenheit for the wash water temperature. Measuring devices must be maintained in good repair and be accurate within the intended range of use. The manager has been communicating with the dish machine maintainer regarding maintaining the dish machine, sanitizer concentration and temperatures. According to the manufacturer, monthly maintenance is necessary to maintain the machine. The manager stated that she will maintain records of service from now on.

February 12

Nellies on the Corner, 202 E Court St. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: several food items inside of the small reach-in cooler and pizza preparation cooler were found without date markings. All food kept inside the establishment more than 24 hours must be date marked. Perishable food must be discarded within seven days. These items were date marked during the inspection. No thermometer available for the small reach-in cooler. All coolers must be provided with a thermometer. A thermometer was provided by end of inspection. An illness policy for employees was not available. Employees must be informed of their responsibility to report any illnesses (food-borne) to their managing staff.

February 10

Subway 35/71, 12484 State Route 35 NW, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection and consultation. Violations/ comments: the person-in-charge is not trained in food safety, did not display good knowledge of critical control points and critical violations were present. The person in charge must ensure that their employees are properly trained in food safety. Also, a level two (management) certification in food safety was unavailable. The pop nozzles for the soda machine were found with an accumulation of mold residue. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. The pop nozzles were removed immediately to be washed however, the person in charge could not get them effectively cleared. Food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. It was recommended to the employees to try soaking and brushing the nozzles and if they’re still unable to clean them, then they need to be replaced. Disposable cup lids and straws were found stored in the cabinet under the soda machine. The lids were not inside of their protective wrap. Singe-use articles must be stored in clean, dry locations and stored inside of their protective wrap. The hose drain for the soda machine does not appear to have an indirect drain. A drain originating from equipment in which food portable equipment or utensils are placed may not contain a direct drain, indirect drain only as specified in the Ohio plumbing code. The chemical sanitizer concentration for ware washing was found too high. Chemical sanitizing solutions must be used properly. The solution must not exceed the manufacturers requirement. It was recommended to staff to add water to the chemical solution to obtain the proper concentration until the provider is able to readjust the concentration. An accumulation of soil residue found in both restrooms, especially in the hand-washing sinks. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. The men’s restroom was not provided with hand soap. Each hand-washing sink must be provided with a supply of hand cleaning liquid, powder or bar soap to properly clean hands. Pop nozzles moldy, not easily cleanable. No indirect drain for ice machine. Single use lids under pop machine are not in protective wrap. Sanitizer too high. Restrooms need cleaned. Men’s restroom needs soap. Need food certifications.

Super Sport Pizza & Wings, 275 N Glenn Ave. Standard inspections. Violations/ comments: an employee health notification policy was not available. Employees must be informed of their responsibility to report any food borne illnesses to their managing staff. A few food containers were stored inside of the pizza preparation cooler without date markings on all food. Perishable food kept inside of the facility more than 24 hours must be date marked to limit the growth of pathogens. Perishable foods must be discarded within seven days. Test strips were still unavailable for the chemical ware wash-sanitizer solution. A test kit that accurately measures the concentration in ppm of sanitizing solution must be provided. The pizza oven and hood were found with soil accumulation. Non-food and food contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation.

February 7

Subway, 1377 Leesburg Ave. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: the chicken was at 40 degrees Fahrenheit, the tomatoes were at 41 degrees Fahrenheit and the Teriyaki chicken was also at 41 degrees Fahrenheit. All food inside of the sandwich preparation cooler are 41 degrees Fahrenheit and below. Two personal items found in food preparation area. All food equipment are now stored properly. An air gap is now available for the soda machine. All leaks have been repaired. The plumbing fixtures are now clean and free of mold. All personal violations have been corrected. Thank you.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.