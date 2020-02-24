Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

January 31

St. Catherine’s Manor, 250 Glenn Ave. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: several plastic drink cups were found with food residue. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch. To prevent contamination, the drinking cups were removed and rewashed and sanitized. Thank you.

Wendy’s, 530 Clinton Ave. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: several food containers were still found with food residue. Food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch to prevent contamination. Those containers observed were removed to be rewashed and sanitized. the ice machine is now clean. All food items observes were properly date marked. The food preparation coolers are now clean.

January 29

St. Catherine’s Manor, 250 Glenn Ave. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: a few plates, bowls were still found with food residue. Food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch to prevent contamination. Those observed dirty were pulled to be rewashed. The pipe under the three-compartment ware wash sink is now repaired and no longer leaking. The cabinets in the dining room located at the top are now clean as well as the utensil cabinets in the kitchenette.

The Farmers Pantry, 2733 State Route 41 NW. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: a few food utensils were found stored inside of the utensil holders. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. The utensils were rewashed and sanitized during the inspection. The utensil holders were found with food residue on bottom of containers. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Knowledge and responsibility: the person-in-charge is certified in food safety and knowledgeable about the critical control points. One critical violation was present and corrected on sight.

Wendy’s #800836, 12498 US 35, Jeffersonville. Follow-up inspection. Violations/ comments: No hot water provided at hand-wash sink located near the mop sink. All sinks must be provided with hot water of at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit. the frosty machine located near the front service window is non-functional. All equipment must be maintained in a state of good repair. This is a repeat violation. Also, the food preparation cooler is non-functional. Both found empty. The back flow device for the mop sink has been repaired.

January 28

Sonic Drive In WCH, 403 W. Court St. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: Soil accumulation found inside the food preparation coolers, walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer floors. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. No hand-wash sign provided in the employee restroom. A sign that notifies food employees to wash their hands must be provided at all hand-washing sinks inside by food employees. A gap found between the hand-sink and wall inside of restroom. Knowledge and responsibility: the person in charge is certified in food safety and knowledgeable about the critical control points. Critical violations were present. Ice accumulation found along walk-in freezer floor and around the fan guards. All equipment must be maintained in good repair. All food content inside was frozen.

The Highland House, 783 State Route 41. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: the facilities management team is currently in transition to a new management team. According to the person-in-charge the facility will return to operation on Feb. 14. An employee health notification policy was unavailable. Employees must be informed of their responsibility to report any food-borne illnesses to their managing staff. Written procedures for vomit and diarrhea were unavailable. The food service operation must have written procedures for their employees regarding vomit and diarrhea clean up. The following food contact surfaces were found with food soil or mold residue: mold found in ice machine located in small kitchen area: the hot dog roller was found with food residue accumulation: in bar area the slicer, plates, cups, pitchers and counters found with soil accumulation in main kitchen area. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. The dish washing machine rinse cycle does not reach a temperature of 180 degrees Fahrenheit and is not provided with sanitizer. For mechanical ware washing equipment, the hot water sanitation temperature may not be less than 180 degrees Fahrenheit and no more than 194 degrees Fahrenheit,. If sanitizer will be used, it must meet the manufacturers requirement for proper concentration. The following areas or items with soil accumulation on non-food contact surfaces: in small kitchen, the ware washing sink and the food preparation cooler: in bar area, the counter-tops and beer cooler: main kitchen area, counters, all coolers and freezers, utensil shelves, ceiling near vents: bathroom areas, doors, urinals and toilets: all rooms need floors and walls cleaned. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. The main kitchen area and storage room are cluttered with old equipment no longer operational or in use. the premises must be free of items that are unnecessary to the food service operation such as equipment that is non-functional or no longer in use and remain litter free. Wet mops found stored on floor. According to the person in charge, the mop holders are broken and need replaced. All wet mops must be hung. Equipment must remain in good repair. The walk-in cooler is still not functional and is being used to store dry food items and drinks. Also, the reach-in cooler inside the bar area is not functional. All equipment must be maintained in good repair, replaced or removed from the premises. Knowledge and responsibility: the person-in-charge is certified in food safety and knowledgeable about the critical control points however, critical violations were present.

Wendy’s, 530 Clinton Ave. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: several food utensils and containers were found with food residue. food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch. The items observes were removed to be rewashed. Also, the ice machine and ice holder contained mold. Several food containers found inside of the food preparation cooler without date markings. All food kept inside of the establishment more than 24 hours must be date marked. The preparation coolers were found with soil accumulation. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. Knowledge and responsibility: the person in charge is certified in food safety and knowledgeable about the critical control points however, critical violations were present. Variance: the facility currently has a variance on their cheese however, chooses not to following the variance procedures, instead the facility keeps the cheese at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Variance procedures and current procedure is satisfactory.