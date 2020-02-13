First State makes pledge to FCMH ER renovation

First State Bank is the latest local financial institution to pledge its support to Fayette County Memorial Hospital’s Let’s Work TogethER Emergency Department Renovation Campaign.

The $5,000 pledge was presented to the Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Foundation by Mike Pell, president/CEO, Karen Cassidy, banking center manager, and Mark Richards, regional relationship manager.

The $3 million campaign to renovate the hospital’s emergency department will provide 7,000 square feet of space with private rooms, separate ambulance and walk-in entrances, and enhanced technology and security.

“We are truly grateful that First State Bank has made a commitment to help us realize our vision for the future of emergency healthcare in our community,” said Foundation Director Whitney Gentry.

The mission of the FCMH Foundation is to forge the future of Fayette County Memorial Hospital by increasing awareness of needs and raising funds. The 501c(3) is governed by a 15-member board.