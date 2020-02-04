FCMH board honors Priest

The Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Board of Trustees made a donation to the FCMH Foundation in honor of 2019 board president Myron Priest. “We appreciate Myron’s dedication and leadership over the past year,” said incoming president Dr. Lenora Fitton. “Myron has been on the board since 2007 and is a very dedicated board member. It is clear by his service that he has a true passion for our hospital and the community.”

Pictured, from left are 2019 FCMH Board of Trustees President Myron Priest, FCMH CEO Mike Diener and Dr. Lenora Fitton, 2020 FCMH Board of Trustees President. The gift will be invested in the hospital for technology, equipment, training and capital improvements designed to enhance patient care.