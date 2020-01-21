Adena Cancer Center 1 of 10 US programs awarded grant funds to improve delivery of cancer care

CHILLICOTHE – Adena Cancer Center is one of 10 oncology practices in the nation to receive Improving the Delivery of Cancer Care in Medically Underserved Communities Grant Program funds from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). The three-year grant, provided by ASCO’s Foundation, will support training and participation.

“This will enable Adena Cancer Center’s operations to significantly enhance clinical outcomes and quality of care over the course of the grant period,” said Alex Wilson, M.D. Adena Cancer Center Medical Director and Radiation Oncologist. “Being part of a select group of oncology programs selected by the ASCO will provide us with opportunities to network with like facilities regarding disparities in care, and how we can work together to create action plans to minimize these disparities. These collaborations will ultimately provide us with the tools and information we need to further standardize cancer care to national benchmarks.”

Adena Cancer Center will benefit from the educational opportunities and guidance of national experts in oncology care in driving improvement projects over the life of the three-year grant, benefiting patients and families in southern and south central Ohio. Grant partners will assist Adena in identifying key issues, and putting together successful action plans to prepare the Cancer Center for its application for Quality Oncology Practice Intuitive (QOPI) accreditation.

Other recipients of the Improving the Delivery of Cancer Care in Medically Underserved Communities grant include:

· Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute (Hartford, Connecticut);

· Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee, Wisconsin);

· New York Presbyterian Hospital (Flushing, New York);

· Parkland Health and Hospital System (Dallas, Texas);

· Sidney Health Center Cancer Care (Sidney, Montana);

· Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center (Rock Springs, Wyoming);

· Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (El Paso, Texas);

· West Cancer Center and Research Institute (Memphis, Tennessee); and

· Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital (San Francisco, California).

For more information about Adena Cancer Center, call 740-542-3030 or visit adena.org/cancer.