FCMH Foundation adds to cancer care clinic

The Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Foundation recently helped complete the newly-opened Cancer Care Clinic in the hospital’s Medical Arts Building 2 by assisting with the purchase of furniture and equipment designed to enhance the patient experience.

Infusion and guest chairs provide comfort for those spending long amounts of time at the clinic for infusions or hematology procedures and allow seating for friends and family to support the patient, according to FCMH officials. For a quicker, more efficient visit, the FCMH Foundation also purchased lab testing equipment that will allow for blood and urine testing to be done at the Cancer Care Clinic.

“Patients almost always have these tests done prior to any procedures in the Cancer Care Clinic. Having the analyzers on-site means that staff won’t have to walk the tests over to the main hospital, wait for results and walk back,” explained FCMH Foundation Director Whitney Gentry. “The end result is a more efficient visit which benefits the patient, and that is the foundation’s ultimate goal.”

The purchases help complete the 2019 year for the FCMH Foundation, which invested over $135,000 in the hospital this year through the purchase of equipment, capital improvements and staff training. Funding for these investments comes from private donations and grants.

About FCMH Foundation

The mission of the FCMH Foundation is to forge the future of Fayette County Memorial Hospital by increasing awareness of needs and raising funds. The 501c(3) is governed by a 15 member board.

Gary Butts, Norma Kirby, Whitney Gentry, Ron Ratliff, Shannon Jacobs, and Ty Kelley try out some of the infusion chairs purchased by the FCMH Foundation. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_1142020-Foundation-Supports-Cancer-Care-Clinic.jpg Gary Butts, Norma Kirby, Whitney Gentry, Ron Ratliff, Shannon Jacobs, and Ty Kelley try out some of the infusion chairs purchased by the FCMH Foundation. Courtesy photo