Adena implements online reservation system allowing patients to skip the wait

CHILLICOTHE – Adena Health System announced it is now offering online check-in at its three Urgent Care, and two Walk-In locations. The addition of a new, online reservation system called Clockwise MD gives patients the opportunity to skip the wait in selected waiting rooms.

Adena is the first heath system in the region to introduce this technology to its patients.

The system works similar to “call-ahead seating” at a restaurant. It enables the patient to take their place in line by going to www.adena.org/urgentcare and registering from their Smartphone or computer. Patients may also choose an approximate visit time, which is convenient for them, to hold their place in line for Adena Urgent Care locations in Chillicothe, Hillsboro and Waverly; and the Walk-In clinics in Chillicothe and Jackson. Current wait times for each location will also be displayed on the website.

“Our goal is to improve the overall patient experience by allowing our patients to reserve a spot in line, get real-time status updates about wait times, and to view their position in the queue,” said Jessica Matheny, Adena’s director of Urgent Care Services. “As much as the technology will benefit our patients, there is also value in this for our clinic staff, giving them an improved ability to gauge how many patients to expect, plan better, get patients in faster, and reduce those wait times.”

How it works:

· Visit www.adena.org/urgentcare and click on “Reserve Your Spot.” Select an available time, complete the required fields and hit “submit.”

· Patients will receive text messages confirming their reservation as well as status updates.

· When the patient arrives, they will use a tablet to check-in, confirming their arrival. Front desk staff will assist patients in completing their registration for treatment and billing.

· A monitor will show each patient’s current position in a virtual queue that shows the clinic’s rate of progress in seeing patients.

Patients can still choose to walk in without a reservation at Adena Urgent Care and Walk-In locations. Walk-in patients will be added to the queue grouping upon registration and will also see their place represented on the monitor in the clinic.

For more information, visit www.adena.org/urgentcare