Adena Regional Medical Center awarded perinatal care certification

Adena Regional Medical Center (ARMC) has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Perinatal Care.

This certification designates ARMC’s Women and Children’s program as a Center for Excellence in Perinatal Care, as it joins only three other entities in Ohio to achieve this level of excellence. The achievement is the result of ARMC’s continuous compliance within its performance standards, and is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality care for newborns and their mothers.

The certification recognizes ARMC’s efforts to achieve integrated, coordinated, patient-centered care for clinically uncomplicated pregnancies and births. The certification uses standards, guidelines and The Joint Commission’s perinatal care core performance measures for managing and monitoring aspects of perinatal care that are critical to improving and maintaining the health of newborns and their mothers.

“Adena is committed to delivering excellence in the care we provide to those living in our communities,” said Dr. Richard Villarreal, medical director, Adena Women and Children’s division. “Being one of just three facilities in Ohio to receive this certification shows our commitment to quality as we provide the best outcomes to our patients.”

Certification is the result of a rigorous, two-day onsite review by a team of Joint Commission reviewers who evaluated compliance within related certification standards. These include: quality and safety metrics; protocols and procedures; and use of evidence-based practice guidelines. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews with patients and caregivers.

“Perinatal Care Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive for The Joint Commission. “We commend Adena Regional Medical Center for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes, and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for newborns and their mothers.”

For more information, or to schedule an appointment with Adena Women and Children’s Center, call 740-779-7201 or visit www.adena.org.

Adena Perinatal team