Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

October 30

Our Place Restaurant, 827 East Market Street. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: several dented cans were found in the kitchen on the can rack. Food packages must remain in good condition to protect the food from contaminants. These cans were removed from the rack and placed in a separate place for credit. Raw chicken found stored on a shelf above cooked potatoes inside of the walk-in cooler. Cooked, raw and ready-to-eat food must be separated to prevent contamination. these items were discarded due to high temperatures. The following food contact surfaces were found with food or soil residue: measuring spoons in kitchen drawer, plates on cart, ice holder in dining area found with mold residue in corners and pop nozzles. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. Also, the floor, seasoning salt and sugar containers were dirty. The following food items were found at 50 degrees Fahrenheit and above inside of the walk-in cooler: 10 pounds of cottage cheese, two gallons of milk, one gallon of orange juice, three tubs of raw chicken, three tubs cooked sliced potatoes, one pan of meat loaf, half tube of ground beef, one pan of cooked sliced beef, one bag of steaks, five pounds of chicken salad, one container sliced mushrooms, two containers cooked corn, two medium size containers of chili, one package of 4.28 pounds of raw chicken, five packages of Sugardale smoked ham, two 5 pound sliced Swiss American cheese, two bags of shredded cheese, two whole peanut-butter creme pies, bags of chopped lettuce (Ice-burg and Romaine), one container of diced tomatoes and a container of sliced tomatoes. Perishable food in a cold holding state must be 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below to limit the growth of pathogens. According to management, the tomatoes were diced or stored shortly prior to inspection therefore, they were put inside another cooler. All other food items inside were removed from the premises immediately. The walk-in cooler may not be used to store perishable food until repaired, reinspected and deemed safe to use. The thermometer built into the walk-in cooler does not work however, another thermometer was found on a shelf inside the cooler. All thermometers must be operational and accurate. Dead insects (roaches) were found inside one of the dining room cabinets near ice holder. Dead insects and other pests must be removed from the premises at a frequency that prevents their accumulation, decomposition or the attraction of pests. Cleaning chemicals found stored on a shelf above the food preparation sink table (combo unit) where potatoes in an open pot were stored. During preparation and storage, unpackaged food must be protected from any possible sources of contamination. Chemicals may not be stored around food items. Food found stored on the walk-in freezer floor. Food must be stored six inches above the ground. Raid found stored on the kitchen shelf near the back door. Raid, Hot Shot or other similar chemicals are not permitted in the food service establishment. Chemicals such as these may only be used by professional pest control applications. Several plates found stored stacked while wet. After cleaning and sanitizing, equipment and utensils must be air dried. No wet-nesting of pans, utensils or equipment allowed. Food containers found stored inside unsanitary cabinets outside of their protective wrap. Single-use articles, such as disposable containers, must be stored in clean, dry locations or stored in their protective wrap. It was recommended to discard these items. A container was found cracked and a few utensils found no longer easily cleanable. Food contact surfaces and nonfood contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. Also, cooler and kitchen shelves found rusted. The ware sanitizer concentration was found too low. Concentration of sanitizing solution must be accurately determined by using a test kit or other device. Management readjusted the sanitizer and it was brought up to the proper concentration during the inspection. The following areas were found with soil accumulation: kitchen shelf above walk-in coolers, kitchen walls and floor (base boards under and behind equipment), cooler shelves, kitchen shelves, storage room area (including shelves), kitchen vents, dining room cabinets and drawers, kitchen utensil drawers, pop machine area, pipes behind pop machine and under ice holder. Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. The dining room cabinets near the pop machine are worn and appear to have water damage therefore, it is recommended to have these cabinets replaced. Knowledge and responsibility: the person in charge did not display good knowledge of critical control points. Several critical violations were present.

October 29

McDonald’s, 280 South Elm Street. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: multiple hand wash sinks were not provided with a hand wash sign or poster. A sign or poster that notifies food employees to wash their hands must be provided at all hand washing sinks used by food employees. Several clean dishes were found wet and stacked on the clean dish shelf. After cleaning and sanitizing equipment, utensils must be air dried. The following areas were found with soil accumulation: kitchen floor under equipment, pop machine back drop, dish shelves, storage room floor under shelves and near dish washer machine, cabinets in dining room area. Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent soil accumulation.