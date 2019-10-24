Adena celebrates groundbreaking for new orthopedic and robotic surgery center

CHILLICOTHE — Adena Health System broke ground Thursday on its new Orthopedic and Robotic Surgery Center. Behind ceremonial shovels, local business, community and Adena leaders gathered on the campus of Adena Regional Medical Center to celebrate the start of the $70-million investment.

Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham expressed the significance of the new center in providing the more than 400,000 people in its nine-county service region with greater nearby access to orthopedic treatment, and minimally-invasive surgical care.

“This building represents another tool in keeping care close to home, and Adena being able to keep people with their families while they are receiving the care they need,” Graham said. “It also prevents people from having to disrupt their lives when seeking a higher level of care. This facility, and what it will provide, will accomplish just that. In their time of need, we want Adena to be top of mind for people living in south central and southern Ohio, and for them to recognize Adena as their first choice for care every time.”

“Studies show that a specialty hospital has better patient outcomes, better patient experiences, fewer complications and better employee engagement,” explained Brian Cohen, M.D., medical director, Adena Bone & Joint Center. “This structure will do all that and more. It is the future, and will be what keeps Adena and this region strong. It will change health care in the area.”

General surgeon W. Bill Sever, M.D. added, “This is a great day for Adena, one that Brian and I have talked about for a long time to help drive not only better patient outcomes, but financial stability for our region. I think after we get this new center built, this will really become a beacon of patient safety around the state and even the Midwest. I want to thank our community as well, which has entrusted us to take care of them when they need us most. I think our growth is a tribute to how that trust has developed.”

“The success and enthusiasm of Drs. Cohen and Sever, and the success of Adena’s Orthopedic and Surgery Programs has made this the right time for the largest infrastructure investment in Adena’s history,” said Virginia Wetterson, Chair, Adena Board of Trustees. “I couldn’t be more pleased with the extraordinary growth Adena has experienced and the positive differences it is making in the lives of our patients.”

Project highlights include:

· 111,000 square feet of space

· At five stories, represents tallest health care structure on Adena Regional Medical Center’s campus;

· 80 clinical exam suites;

· Clinical operations for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, sports medicine, spine;

· Six operating rooms built to accommodate robotic technology;

· Orthopedic and General Surgery robotic systems;

· 20-bed inpatient recovery unit;

· 22 pre- and post-recovery bays; and

· Multi-level, adjacent parking structure to add 300 parking spaces.

The Adena Orthopedic and Robotic Surgery Center is slated to open in 2021.

From left to right, Kathrine Edrington, COO; Virginia Wettersen, Board of Trustees, Chair; Jeff Graham, President & CEO; Dr. Brian Cohen; Dr. Kirk Tucker; Dr. Jack Berno; Dr. W. Bill Sever; Jamie Barker, Southeast District Director for Senator Rob Portman; and Steve Neal, Ross County Commissioner break ground on Adena Health System’s new Orthopedic and Robotic Surgery Center . https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/web1_Adena.jpg From left to right, Kathrine Edrington, COO; Virginia Wettersen, Board of Trustees, Chair; Jeff Graham, President & CEO; Dr. Brian Cohen; Dr. Kirk Tucker; Dr. Jack Berno; Dr. W. Bill Sever; Jamie Barker, Southeast District Director for Senator Rob Portman; and Steve Neal, Ross County Commissioner break ground on Adena Health System’s new Orthopedic and Robotic Surgery Center .