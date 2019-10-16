MT FFA, FCMH host ‘Paint the Town Pink Walk’

On Saturday, Oct. 12, the Miami Trace/Great Oaks FFA Chapter conducted its annual Paint the Town Pink Walk.

This year over 150 members and community supporters participated in the three-mile walk from the Women’s Wellness Center (Medical Arts Building 2) to Kroger and back. This walk and the Paint the Town Pink campaign help raise awareness for the fight against breast cancer in our local community.

The crucial component to this annual campaign is the sale of “Paint the Town Pink” t-shirts. This year the Miami Trace FFA members sold over 1,400 shirts. Through the support of community businesses, the FFA covers the costs of the shirts so that all sales are donated to the Fayette County Memorial Hospital Partners in Pink Program.

In the near future, MT FFA will present a check to the Fayette County Mammography program totalling over $14,000. The FCMH Partners in Pink Program provides local support services to breast cancer patients and survivors.

The participants who joined the Miami Trace/Great Oaks FFA Chapter on Saturday, Oct. 12 in the annual Paint the Town Pink Walk.