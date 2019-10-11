Four at FCMH graduate from leadership program

Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) is developing its leadership team and is proud to announce that four caregivers graduated from the Adena BEST Emerging Leader Program.

Team Lead Jessica Funari, Director of Med/Surg/ICU Sonya Southward, Registered Nurse Tara Mossbarger, and Respiratory Therapist Karen Oyer all recently graduated from the program.

The BEST Emerging Leader Program is designed to introduce high performing, high potential caregivers to essential management skills, as well as provide mentoring by advanced leaders, offer exposure to top-level administrators, develop a leadership network, and provide experiences with a variety of learning activities and delivery methods. This year’s program was eight months long, with classes every other week and meetings with mentors on off weeks. The program was broken down in to three modules- Leading Self, Leading Others, and Leading the Organization- with each module designed to build off the last. This is the fourth year for the program, and the first time FCMH staff has participated.

“I didn’t have a lot of confidence in being a leader. I had a hard time making decisions. Now I’m able to be more conscientious about those around me and it’s taught me to be a better leader overall,” said Funari, who was asked to be part of the panel discussion at the recent graduation. “I truly loved it.”

“The program taught us about ourselves and others, leading and how to be the best representation of our organization. We also learned how each part of the hospital plays a vital role in the daily operations of the entire facility,” said Funari.

“Our greatest asset is our people,” said FCMH CEO Mike Diener. “We are proud to invest in our emerging leaders to help build their skill set, and we appreciate Adena Health System welcoming our caregivers to their class.”

About FCMH

Fayette County Memorial Hospital is a 25 bed, critical access hospital with over 30 health care providers and over 400 employees. FCMH offers a full spectrum of health care services including same day care, specialty clinic, surgery center, therapy services and women’s wellness center.

Photo (from left): FCMH graduates of Adena BEST and their mentors Tara Mossbarger Registered Nurse, Mike Diener FCMH CEO, Karen Oyer Respiratory Therapist, Sonya Southward Leader of Med/Surg/ICU, Bonnie Hall Leader of Medical Records, Jessica Funari Team Lead, Gig Reynolds Practice Supervisor and Doug Boedeker Leader of Cardiopulmonary.