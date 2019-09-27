Adena rolls out mobile 3D mammography unit

CHILLICOTHE – Adena Mammography is hitting the road with the introduction of its first-ever mobile 3D mammography unit. The mobile unit brings this important imaging service to the communities where patients live, allowing women to skip the typical travel and wait times associated with getting a mammogram. 3D mammography services through the new mobile unit began this week.

“We are extremely excited to deliver 3D mammography technology to patients in more areas of our region,” said Jamie Kelley, Adena Radiology operations manager. “The mobile aspect offers women in the region greater access to get their screening at a location that is convenient to where they work and live.”

It is estimated that one in every eight women will develop breast cancer within her lifetime. That is why early and accurate detection is critical to survival. 3D Mammography, also known as tomosynthesis, is a clinically proven innovative screening technology that allows for more accurate breast cancer detection. Adena is one of the first in south central Ohio to offer this 3D technology, which is providing women with a higher level of imaging than the traditional equipment of the past.

Conventional mammograms provide doctors with a two-dimensional image of the three-dimensional breast. Overlapping layers of tissue can sometimes create unclear results, unnecessary callbacks, or worse, cancer can be missed. 3D mammography is the only mammogram proven superior for dense breasts compared to conventional mammograms.

Tomosynthesis provides a series of breast images, allowing radiologists to better evaluate breast tissue, layer by layer. The result is improved visualization of abnormalities that are no longer hidden by overlapping tissue. Tomosynthesis is accurate for women of all ages, with both dense and non-dense breasts. It is also covered and paid for by Medicare, and the majority of private insurers.

Adena is a self-requesting mammography facility. You do not need to have a written order from your provider to get a screening mammogram. If you would like to schedule your 3D mammogram at an Adena facility, or with the new mobile unit, please call Central Scheduling at 740-779-7711. The mobile 3D mammography unit is also available to area employers. If you would like to have the unit visit your place of business, call 740-637-7190.

Adena’s new Mobile 3D mammography unit https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_Adena_Mobile_3D_Mammography_Unit-1.jpg Adena’s new Mobile 3D mammography unit