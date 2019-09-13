Breastfeeding shower held at health department

To celebrate breastfeeding month, the WIC office in Fayette County recently held a baby shower for their pregnant moms. It was held at the health department and was attended by several mothers and their family support.

It was a chance to learn about breastfeeding and health benefits for mom and baby. Games such as Bingo and the Price is Right were played and prizes were awarded.

Lori Cockerill and Melissa Smith from Help Me Grow made a presentation and signed up families as they desired. Cindy Hayes gave a demonstration on Infant Massage and invited the mothers to sign up for the class. The massage classes are once a month and are free. Infant massage and breastfeeding both encourage bonding between mom and baby – such a wonderful experience

Pizza was donated by Giovanni’s, fruit and veggie tray by the health department and cute bear cupcakes made by a nurse at the health department, Cindy Throckmorton.

Tables were decorated with diaper cakes made by the WIC staff. Altrusa donated money for diapers and wipes for the new moms. Each mother received a diaper bag filled with goodies for a new baby.

WIC encourages mothers to breastfeed because it is such a natural, healthy way to feed our babies. It helps to establish a loving and trusting relationship between mom and baby. It saves families money and helps with doctor bills because the babies are healthier so not as many doctor visits are needed. It also helps the environment because there is no packaging to throw away.

If anyone is interested in breastfeeding or wants information about it please call Jeannie Bihl R.N. at the Health Department at 740-335-5910.

