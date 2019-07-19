FCMH Auxiliary presents scholarships to local students

The Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Auxiliary met recently to give three scholarships to Fayette County students graduating this year and intending to study for a medical field. The group also was using the income from the bazaar and other efforts to provide an ophthalmology chair needed in the ophthalmology department.

The three students receiving $1,660 scholarships are Jessica Camp, Olivia Wolff and Tabitha Woods. Joyce Lott and Barbara Vance were on the scholarship committee.

Jessica Camp is from Miami Trace High School and will attend Capital University to major in pre-med. As a student she was a member of Key Club, National Honor Society, class officer and involved in softball and volleyball. She also took classes at Southern State Community College.

Olivia Wolff, from Miami Trace High School, will be attending Cedarville University to pursue a degree in nursing toward a career as a family practitioner. She was in Spanish Club, National Honor Society, softball and basketball teams, an office worker and takes classes at Southern State Community College. She also volunteers at Ronald McDonald House.

Tabitha Woods is a graduate of Washington High School. She will be attending Marshall University to major in pharmacy. Tabitha was a member of Student Council, DECA, basketball, volleyball and track and field teams. She enjoyed eight years in 4-H and has attended Southern State Community College.

The other important event was to present Dr. Litzinger with the new Ophthalmology Chair bought for the Ophthalmology Department by the auxiliary.

The three students receiving scholarships from the FCMH Auxiliary are Jessica Camp (left), Olivia Wolff (middle) and Tabitha Woods (right). Joyce Lott on the left and Barbara Vance on the right were on the scholarship committee. Members of the auxiliary also presented Dr. Litzinger with the new ophthalmology chair. From left to right, Patsy Stevens, Barbara Vance, Beth Foster and Carolyn Reinwald.