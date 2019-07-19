Kelley joins FCMH Foundation Board

Ty Kelley was recently elected to the Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Foundation board of directors. The 15-member FCMH Foundation board is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to forge the future of Fayette County Memorial Hospital by increasing awareness of needs and raising funds.

Since 2010 the foundation has invested around $70,000 annually in the hospital through the purchase of equipment, capital improvements and staff education.

Kelley is filling the seat of Nick Epifano, who is one of the original board members of foundation when it re-organized in 2010.

“We greatly appreciate the support and dedication from Nick in all his years on the board,” said Whitney Gentry, FMCH Foundation Executive Director. “At the same time, we are excited to welcome Ty. He will be a great addition to the board.”

A lifelong resident of Washington Court House, Kelley is a Certified Financial Planner TM with Creative Financial Solutions. In addition to the FCMH Foundation, Kelley is active in his church, assisting with the audio mixing of the live service. Ty and his wife Cheri reside in Washington Court House.

Ty Kelley https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_image001.jpg Ty Kelley