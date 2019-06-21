FCMH Foundation ‘Flippin’ for Fun(ds)’ event returns

If you are a fan of the popular HGTV show “Flea Market Flip,” or always wanted to try your hand at re-purposing something old into something new, the FCMH Foundation invites you to take part in the local version of the challenge, “Flippin’ for Fun(ds).”

All for fun and a good cause, the proceeds will benefit the Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Foundation. The contest entails a team – which could be one person, a group of friends, spouses – finding an item to repurpose, transforming it and selling it.

Foundation director Whitney Gentry explained that teams may use an item they have at home like an old dresser, mirror or table, or they can shop for an item at local antique shops. Using their imagination, skill and elbow grease, teams will have six weeks to transform their pieces – with some help from local partners. Each team will receive a Dixie Belle Starter Paint kit from The Noble Pig, a $20 Home Depot coupon, and decal services, if desired, from The Print Shop.

Completed items will be on display Saturday, Sept. 21 of the Scarecrow Festival for all to view, and will be auctioned off to the highest bidder, to benefit the FCMH Foundation, on the main stage at 5 p.m. The winning team – the team who realizes the most net profit – will get a $200 gift card to North Shore Primitives. Second place will take home two tickets to the 2019 Foundation Gala in December, and third place will win a $100 gift card to The Noble Pig, donated by Trends.

The deadline to enter the contest is Aug. 9. To find out more about Flippin’ for Fun(ds), or to enter, contact FCMH Foundation Director Whitney Gentry at 740-333-2710 or email wgentry@fcmh.org.

Before and after pictures of last year's winning entry is attached. The team of Susan Eckles, Jan Cobb and Suzie McCracken turned this old sewing machine into a coffee bar that sold for over $200. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_BeforeEckle2.jpeg https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_AfterEckle.jpeg The first place winner. From left, Susan Eckles, Jan Cobb and Suzi McCracken. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_1stPlaceEckles.jpg