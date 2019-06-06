Adena offering Rx for local fruits, vegetables in Pike, Ross counties

CHILLICOTHE – Medical providers with Adena Health System are now prescribing fresh fruit and vegetables to patients in Pike and Ross counties who are facing barriers when it comes to eating healthy. The program, known as Food RX, helps to eliminate the cost barriers of healthy eating, and drives patients to fresh food options, while supporting local farmers.

Food RX was initially adopted by Adena providers in 2017 for patients in Ross County. This summer, the Health System is expanding the program into Pike County, benefiting patients and produce growers there.

Patients who qualify and are “prescribed” a Food RX receive a $15 coupon to use at a participating local farmer’s market. These patients include those with chronic illnesses, such as diabetes and heart disease.

“After completing the most recent Community Health Needs Assessment, we discovered there is still a high demand for nutrition information and resources,” said Kim Jones, Adena director of Community Health Advancement. “This is our way of supporting patients with chronic diseases and illnesses, who may not qualify for a food assistance program but still need some extra support.”

In addition, people who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are encouraged to bring their Ohio Direction card to the Chillicothe Farmers Market. SNAP recipients are eligible to scan at least $10 in Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) tokens and can also receive an additional $10 in Fruit and Veggies Perks tokens.

Patients in Ross and Pike Counties who are interested in the Food RX program should ask their primary care provider for a coupon. Those who do not have a primary care provider, should call 740-779-FIND (3463) to become established with a PCP today.

Participating farmer’s markets include:

Chillicothe Farmers Market

475 Western Avenue

Chillicothe, OH

Open: Saturdays from 8 a.m. – noon

May – October

Way Farms Waverly Market

403 E. Emmitt Ave.

Waverly, OH

Open: Weekdays from 3 – 8 p.m.

Saturdays 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sundays Noon – 6 p.m.

