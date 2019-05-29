Restaurant Inspections

May 24

Jeffersonville Pool Concessions, Jeffersonville. Follow-up inspection. Violations/Comments: Facility has chlorine test-strips. Freezer is working properly. Facility has proper gloves for food service. Facility is good to open.

May 23

Jeffersonville Pool Concessions, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: Facility needs Norovirus plan posted and in place. Facility needs to defrost freezer and get excess ice build0up out of freezer for freezer to function correctly. Facility needs chlorine test-strips for three-compartment sink. Follow-up inspection for the freezer will be May 24.

May 22

Walgreens, 1240 Columbus Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/Comments: Trash was found on the ground in the dumpster area. The break-room sink faucet was found leaking. Stained ceiling tiles were found in sales floor area and in pharmacy area. The freezer floor was found with an accumulation of soil residue. The physical facility must be maintained in a state of good repair and be cleaned as often as necessary to keep it cleaned.

Our Place Restaurant, 827 E. Market St. Standard and Critical Control Point inspections. Violations/Comments: Raw eggs were found stored over ready-to-eat food items. Cooked, raw and ready-to-eat foods must be separated to prevent contamination. The food was separated properly. Containers full of food items were found stored on the freezer floor. Food must be stored six inches above the ground to prevent contamination. Mold residue was found inside of the ice machine. Dry food containers were found with an accumulation of food residue. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch. Refrigerated coffee creamers were found stored on the customers tables. Perishable food items in a old holding state must be 41 degrees Fahrenheit to limit the growth of pathogens. The creamers were discarded immediately. The temperature gauge on the dishwasher does not work. Temperature measuring devices must be maintained in good repair. Clean drinking cups found stored stocked while wet. After cleaning and sanitizing, equipment and utensils must be air dried. Cardboard was found being used to line the bottom of a cabinet located in serving area. Food and nonfood contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. The fan guards inside of the walk-in cooler were found with an accumulation of soil residues. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent accumulation of residue. Water was found leaking under the pop and ice holder machine. All equipment must be maintained in good repair. The following areas were found with an accumulation of soil residue: kitchen walls and floor, kitchen pantry (walls, floor, shelves), serving area (cabinets, drawers, floor, walls), air vents and mop sink area. The facility must be cleaned a often as necessary to keep it cleaned. Knowledge and Responsibility: The cook did not display good knowledge of critical control point questionnaire and critical violations were present.

Dairy Queen, 205 W. Court St. Standard and Critical Control Point inspections. Violations/comments: No thermometer found in two of the reach-in coolers. Thermometers must be provided. The manager placed thermometers in these units. An insect control device was found located over a food preparation area and clean equipment. The device must be moved to a location that would prevent food contamination with insect fragments falling onto clean equipment and utensils. Single-use food containers were found stored on a storage shelf under cardboard boxes, out of their protective wrap and not inverted. All utensils must be stored in a location and in a way where they are not exposed to dust or other contaminates. Duct tape is being used on the outside of the ice machine to cover sharp edges on equipment. Food and non-food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. The duct tape was removed.