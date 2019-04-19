Lawyers expect to settle some suits over dosages doc ordered

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Attorneys expect to settle a few of the 27 wrongful-death lawsuits filed against an Ohio hospital and a now-fired doctor accused of ordering excessive painkiller doses for dozens of patients.

Attorney Kevin Kurgis confirmed to WCMH-TV that his office’s two cases against Mount Carmel Health System and William Husel (HYOO’-suhl) are being settled. Details must be court-approved and haven’t been submitted.

Lawyer Craig Tuttle of Leeseberg & Valentine tells The Columbus Dispatch at least two of that firm’s cases likely will be settled. Another was dismissed but may be refiled.

The firm is still pursuing other Mount Carmel lawsuits and describes the settlement offers so far as unreasonable and offensive .

Mount Carmel says it’s committed to doing what’s right.

Court filings for Husel deny he negligently or intentionally caused deaths.