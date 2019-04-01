Adena to open second Circleville location

CIRCLEVILLE – To accommodate the community’s growing need for close-to-home specialty care, Adena Health System will open its second location in Circleville this month. Adena Specialty Clinic – Circleville will be located within the Herald Square complex, 798 N. Court St., Circleville. This location housed Adena’s original Circleville facility from 2009 to 2016.

“Adena providers and staff have been caring for patients in Circleville for 10 years,” said Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham. “We have established a dedicated panel of patients who are benefiting from the skill and caring of Adena caregivers, right in their local community. Committed to meeting the needs of our patients in Circleville and Pickaway County, Adena providers are in the community, delivering close-to-home, high-quality expertise in managing primary care, and a variety of specialty conditions.”

Graham added, “Our goal of keeping health care close to where our patients live and work has led to a growing need for specialty care in our regional health centers. By opening a second location in Circleville, to house our specialists, we can assure our patients will have greater access to specialty care; and our providers will have the space and time they need to spend with their patients, while managing their conditions.”

The Adena Specialty Clinic – Circleville will open on Monday, April 15. Specialty services available at the 798 N. Court St. location will include:

· Cardiology

· Dermatology

· Nephrology

· Obstetrics and Gynecology

· Urology

· Vascular Surgery

Adena Health Center – Circleville, located at 140 Morris Road, will continue to house primary care, laboratory and imaging services. Specialists for Interventional Pain Management and Sports Medicine will also remain at the Morris Road location for easy access to X-ray and other imaging services.

To make an appointment with a provider serving Circleville and Pickaway counties, call (740) 420-3000.