Annual health fair set for April 27

The 29th-annual Community Health Fair Family Fun Day will take place on Saturday, April 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grace Community Church on Glenn Avenue in Washington C.H.

In addition to great information from local health and service organizations, this is the perfect time to take advantage of free and reduced cost health screenings, like the vascular screening, according to Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) officials.

Vascular screenings for abdominal aortic aneurysm, carotid artery stenosis (stroke risk), and peripheral arterial disease will be performed at FCMH from April 22 through April 25, and again April 29 through May 3. The screenings are a $750 value but are being offered for $75. Due to the high demand for this test over the past five years, this screening is offered by appointment only.

“The appointments fill up so quickly that we have extended the schedule,” said Cheryl Royster, health fair chair member. “If you are interested in this screening, please call to schedule your appointment as soon as possible.”

Appointments are now being accepted and can be scheduled by calling Royster, FCMH social services leader, at 740-333-2945.

The screening includes the following:

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA): The aorta is the largest artery in the body, supplying blood to the abdomen, pelvis and legs. An abnormal enlargement of the aorta caused by weakening of the arterial wall is called an aneurysm. A large aneurysm in this artery can rupture, which is often fatal.

Carotid Artery Stenosis (Stroke Risk): The carotid arteries are the main blood supply lines to the brain. Build-up of a fatty substance called plaque can partially or completely block these arteries. This blockage, if severe, can significantly increase the risk of stroke.

Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD): Arterial blockage from plaque can also develop in the arteries of the legs resulting in reduced blood flow. This can affect the ability to walk, and if severe enough, could result in a risk of amputation.

Here’s how the screenings are completed:

AAA and Carotid Artery Screening – For these tests you will lie on your back on an exam table. The Vascular Sonographer will apply a small amount of clear gel to your abdomen and/or neck. An ultrasound transducer is moved painlessly over the area to acquire images and assess blood flow.

For the abdominal aortic screening, officials ask that you fast for six hours prior to your test and eat a light meal the night before. You may take your medications with water. For the carotid artery test there is no preparation needed, just wear a loose open-collar shirt or blouse.

PAD Screen – For this test you will lie on your back on an exam table. The Vascular Sonographer will use blood pressure cuffs and a special Doppler ultrasound transducer to measure the pressures in each arm, and in the arteries of both ankles. A mathematic calculation of these pressures will suggest the presence or absence of significant arterial blockage.

The $75 fee is payable by check or cash at the time of service.

Watch for more information about the health fair in the Record-Herald in the upcoming weeks.

Vascular screenings will be offered at FCMH