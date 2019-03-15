Adena CEO Jeff Graham named to Ohio Hospital Association Board

Adena Health System President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Graham has been appointed to the Ohio Hospital Association’s (OHA) Board of Trustees.

Earlier today, OHA’s President and CEO Mike Abrams announced Graham was among three new members to the board. He was appointed to a term ending Dec. 31, 2020.

“We are experiencing a profound change in health care through stronger consumerism, new technologies, innovative data analytics and coordinated population health strategies,” said Abrams. “Jeff brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to OHA and the board. We look forward to his involvement in shaping our advocacy, policy and patient safety strategies as we work to ensure a healthy Ohio.”

The OHA Board of Trustees sets policy and strategic direction for matters affecting hospitals throughout Ohio. The board includes representatives from small and large hospitals, urban and rural hospitals, teaching facilities and independent facilities and health care systems. The board consists of four officers, the OHA president and CEO and 15 trustees-at-large.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to join the OHA Board of Trustees, and to help shape the future of health care in Ohio,” said Graham. “Adena Health serves people living in nine of Ohio’s 88 counties, and it is my honor to be their voice on matters that affect our hospitals, and the care Adena Health and others provide for patients every day.”

The Ohio Hospital Association was established in 1915, and was the nation’s first state-level hospital association. The Association leverages data and expertise to be the leader in influencing health policy, driving quality improvement initiatives and advocating for economic sustainability to serve its members. The OHA works to support member hospitals in meeting the needs of the communities they serve.

