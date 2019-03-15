FCMH emergency staff receives training

The Emergency Department (ED) staff at Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) recently received training on emergency deliveries.

Approximately eight to 10 laboring parents arrive at the ED annually, which results in a few births at the facility.

The partnership between Fayette County Memorial Hospital and Adena Health System led to the development of a Nursing & Quality Committee, which has put an emphasis on staff education. Training was provided by Adena Health System.

“This type of simulation training will keep our staff trained and competent for this low volume, but high-risk procedure,” said FCMH CEO Mike Diener. “There are few things more impactful than bringing a new life into the world, and we want to make sure our caregivers are prepared should new parents need us.”

From left to right, Jamie McGee, RN – Adena Health System Women & Children’s Educator, Michelle Munyon – Respiratory Therapist FCMH, Sabra Haynes, RN – Clinical Nurse Lead FCMH, Emily Duff, RN – FCMH, Melynda Rodgers, RN – FCMH, Dave Smith, RN– Adena Health System Simulation Coordinator. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_31219-ED-Staff-Receives-Training.jpg From left to right, Jamie McGee, RN – Adena Health System Women & Children’s Educator, Michelle Munyon – Respiratory Therapist FCMH, Sabra Haynes, RN – Clinical Nurse Lead FCMH, Emily Duff, RN – FCMH, Melynda Rodgers, RN – FCMH, Dave Smith, RN– Adena Health System Simulation Coordinator.