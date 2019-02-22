Adena Regional Medical Center named one of America’s 250 best hospitals

Adena Regional Medical Center, located in Chillicothe, has been named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2019 by Healthgrades™.

The distinction places the hospital in the top 5 percent of more than 4,500 U.S. hospitals that are assessed for superior clinical performance by Healthgrades™, the nation’s leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals.

“We understand patients have a choice when it comes to where they go for health care,” said Adena’s president and CEO Jeff Graham. “Adena’s staff and providers are committed to delivering outstanding, quality health care for our friends and neighbors living in south central Ohio, and helping our patients stay close to their homes and families. This level of recognition from Healthgrades™ should give people even more confidence that the services being provided at Adena are among the best found any place in the U.S.”

Adena Health System has a strong quality and safety program that continues to improve and evolve. The results are making a positive impact for patients, and have led to several national-level recognitions over the past few years. Adena was the only rural hospital in Ohio to be named among Healthgrades™ America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2019.

“The Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospital Award is a tool that consumers can use to identify the best hospitals for their care needs,” said Brad Bowman, chief medical officer at Healthgrades™. “We commend recipient hospitals for showing their dedication to patients by delivering exceptional clinical outcomes.”

Recipients of the Healthgrades™ America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award are recognized for overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of care. Over the 2019 study period (2015 through 2017), Adena and other recognized hospitals showed superior performance in clinical outcomes for patients across at least 21 of the 32 most common inpatient conditions and procedures — as measured by objective performance data (risk-adjusted mortality and in-hospital complications).

The complete list of 2019 recipients can be viewed at https://www.healthgrades.com/quality/americas-best-hospitals-for-2019

