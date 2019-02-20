FCMH Auxiliary holds February meeting

Fayette County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary President Carolyn Reinwald opened the auxiliary’s February meeting by introducing CEO Mike Diener.

Diener began the new year by thanking the volunteers for all they do around the hospital. He explained some of the physical and medical changes the hospital will make. This includes one more family practitioner and adds cancer chemo services through Adena. Also Adena has added a specialist’s office in MABII.

Nancy Troutman, auxiliary liaison, reminded the group of the HIPAA privacy policy. Jeanne Immell read the secretary’s report. Sherry Ferguson gave the treasurer’s report. Jean Ann Davis announced the gift shop had a successful holiday season. All three reports were accepted. Sherry Ferguson, treasurer, informed the group she would be resigning from her treasurer’s job. Sherry has served nearly seven years and will be missed by the auxiliary. Patsy Stevens volunteered to replace Sherry. Her offer was happily accepted.

The nominating committee, led by Ruth Curry, announced the 2021 board members are Ann Blake, Jean Ann Davis, Sharon Irons and Al Roberts.

The scholarship committee and the members discussed the fact that the scholarships were unequal amounts and everyone agreed they should be equal.

The various areas in the hospital need more help. The emergency room, the front desk and the gift shop need more help and so do the sewists who make so many items for the bazaar.

Collective Goods (Books Are Fun) will be July 30 and 31 and Nov. 25 and 26

Masquerade Jewelry will be April 11 and 12.

The next bazaar will be Nov. 8.

The next meeting will be April 8 at 1:30 in the in the meeting room in the basement of MABI.