Adena to hold free heart-to-heart talk on AFib Feb. 28

CHILLICOTHE – If you experience uneven heartbeats that last for several minutes, you could have atrial fibrillation (AFib). This is just one of the conditions Adena Cardiologist Dr. John Keller will discuss during a free heart-to-heart talk on Feb. 28.

Understand your risks, the symptoms of AFib, the latest preventive strategies and the treatment options to keep your heart beating strong.

Dr. Keller will also provide an overview of heart health, and treatments including ablation (a procedure to correct structural issues) and cardiac device implants, such as pacemakers and implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs).

Adena’s Heart and Vascular Center is five-star rated by Healthgrades™ for coronary intervention procedures that can be life-saving if you suffer a heart attack.

This discussion will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Carlisle Building, 9 S. Paint St. in Chillicothe.

Healthy sandwiches and refreshments will be served. To register, visit www.adena.org/events or call 740-779-8664. Limited seating is available.