Changes coming to Fayette County Public Health

The new year will usher in a new look for one of the programs at Fayette County Public Health.

Tracy Dye, R.N., family planning coordinator, has announced that the clinic previously known as Family Planning will now be the Reproductive Health and Wellness Program. This change for the local clinic is consistent with the focus of the Ohio Department of Health to comprehensively address issues of reproductive health and wellness.

In addition to family planning, the services provided will help families to screen for diseases or other health conditions. This is done by performing gynecological exams, breast exams, testing for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), HIV testing, male testicular and prostate exams and prescribing birth control. FCPH staff also performs pregnancy tests and provides referrals to a multitude of services that improve pregnancy outcomes as well as the health of mothers and babies such as obstetrician-gynecologists and maternal-child health programs.

In addition to Tracy, clinic staff includes certified nurse practitioner Darci Moore, registered nurse Ashley Roberts and clerk Heidi Phipps.

Walk-in clinics will be held on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1-4 p.m. The first clinic was held Wednesday, Jan. 2. Those wishing to schedule an appointment can do so by calling Fayette County Public Health at 740-335-5910.​

Ashley Roberts, RN; Darci Moore, CNP and Tracy Dye, RN, BSN.