FCBDD salutes Caryl Wagner Bookman

It was with mixed emotions that the Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities (FCBDD) said goodbye to Caryl Wagner Bookman at the December board meeting. Caryl has served on the board for three terms, ending her 12-year tenure on Dec. 12.

Board president Larry Mayer thanked Caryl on behalf of the board and presented her with a small token of appreciation for her service. Caryl remarked upon her journey over the years and her gratitude for serving with such a group of dedicated board members.

The Wagner family has a long history of involvement with the field of developmental disabilities and were instrumental in the creation of what we now call the County Boards of DD. Caryl has continued her devotion to the field, and FCBDD has benefited greatly from her involvement.

Caryl Wagner Bookman (center) was honored by the FCBDD at the board’s December meeting. She is pictured with Larry Mayer, president, and Deb Buccilla, superintendent. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/12/web1_IMG_9215.jpg Caryl Wagner Bookman (center) was honored by the FCBDD at the board’s December meeting. She is pictured with Larry Mayer, president, and Deb Buccilla, superintendent.