Restaurant Inspections

Fayette County Public Health conducted the following restaurant and food inspections, according to reports filed with the department.

Nov. 7

Cherry Hill School, 720 Oakland Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: Only one food employee was found certified in food safety, the person in charge must ensure that employees are properly trained in food safety, management stated that the other employees have been trained however have not received their certification. Clean food utensils/equipment were found stored on a shelf underneath storage boxes, cleaned equipment and utensils must be stored in a clean dry location where it is not exposed to dust or other contaminants, these items were removed to a separate shelf away from contaminants. The fan guards inside of the walk-in cooler were found with an accumulation of soil residue, non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency to prevent accumulation of soil residues. The Victory reach-in cooler was found out of order, management stated that the refrigeration unit was leaking Freon and is in the process of being repaired.

Fayette County Commission on Aging, 1179 S. Elm St. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: The ice machine is now clean to sight and touch. The Maxx Cold reach in cooler is now reading at 34 degrees and safe to store time/temperature controlled food items, management stated that the thermometer sensor is in the process of being replaced.

Nov. 6

Miami Trace Middle School, 3800 St. Rt. 41 NW. Standard inspection, critical control point. Violations/comments: The person in charge was not trained in food safety, the facility does have one manager trained in level two however was unavailable, the person in charge must ensure that employees are properly trained in food safety. A few plastic food containers located in the storage room were found with cracks, multi-use food utensils/equipment must be smooth and easily cleanable. Stained ceiling tiles were found above the hand wash sink near the ice machine, the facility must be maintained in good repair. According to person in charge, certain food items are reheated in bulk, this facility is correctly licensed as a level three and must upgrade to a risk level four shall they choose to continue to reheat in bulk.

Nov. 5

Fayette County Commission on Aging, 1179 S. Elm St. Standard inspection, critical control point. Violations/comments: The ice machine was found with an accumulation of soil residue, the staff cleared the ice machine during the inspection, food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch. A dead snake was found on the side of the walk-in freezer located in the garage, dead pests must be removed from premises at a frequency that prevents their accumulation and decomposition or the attraction of pests, the snake was removed and discarded immediately. Milk and cheese were found at 51 degrees inside of the Maxx Cold reach in cooler, the internal thermometer is reading at 52 degrees and the outer temperature reads 34 degrees, cold time/temperature controlled food items must be 41 degrees or below to limit the growth of pathogens, these items were discarded immediately, thank you.

Pettits Drive Thru #2, 1101 Clinton Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: The person in charge is not trained in food safety, the person in charge must ensure that employees are properly trained in food safety, level 1 category three facilities must have at least one person trained in level on and one person trained in level two, one person per shift must be trained in food safety. A few containers of hot dogs were found inside of the walk-in cooler without date makings, all-time/temperature controlled food items kept in the establishment more than 24 hours must be date marking to limit the growth of pathogens, the person in charge date marked these items during inspection. A bottle of cleaner was found without a label, working containers used as cleaners taken from bulk supplies must be clearly identified with the common name of the material. No thermometer found inside of the reach-in cooler, food temperature measuring devices must be readily accessible and located in the warmest per of a unit. Single-service food containers were found stored on a non-easily cleanable surface, these articles must be stored in a clean, dry location.The storage shelves under the food preparation counter inside the main kitchen area was not constructed with an easily cleanable surface. The mop sink area next to the hand wash sink was found cluttered with an accumulation of soil residues, the physical facility must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to keep them clean. A numerous amount of flies were found throughout the kitchen area, the presence of insects must be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises by routinely cleaning, inspecting and using control devices, controlled devices must but be stored in food preparation areas or over food preparation stations.

United Dairy Farmers, 1710 Columbus Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: Cleaning solution was found stored inside of the walk-in cooler near the food items, cleaners must be stored separately from food utensils and equipment (food) to prevent contamination, management removed the cleaner immediately. The fan guards and shelves inside of the walk-in cooler were found with an accumulation of soil residues, also the sales floor shelves were found with an accumulation of dust. No covered waste receptacles found inside the women’s restroom.

Nov. 2

Washington High School, 400 S. Elm St. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: The ice machine is now clean to sight and touch, thank you.

Nov. 1

Washington Middle School, 500 S. Elm St. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: A few utensils were found being dried by cloth, after cleaning and sanitizing equipment and utensils must be air dried. The automatic dish washer rinse gauge is not working properly, equipment must be maintained in a state of good repair, the staff keeps a log of their dish washers temperature and use temperature adhesive labels to ensure the dishwasher is reaching the proper temperature. The Rational Oven was found in inoperable, maintenance is in the process of repairing this item.

Oct. 31

Washington Sr. High School, 400 S. Elm St. Standard inspection, critical control point. Violations/comments: The fan guards inside of the walk-in cooler and freezer were found with an accumulation of soil residue, non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent accumulation of soil residues. The ice machine was found with an accumulation of soil residue and must be cleaned to sight and touch.

Oct. 30

Miami Trace Elementary School, 3836 St. Rt 41 N. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: No violations at this time, vomit and diarrhea clean up policy available, managers certification available for food safety, employee health notification policy is also available.

Oct. 29

Fayette Christian School, 1315 Dayton Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: No violations at time of inspection.

Oct. 25

Pettits #1, 313 E. Court St. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: The ice machine is clean to sight and touch. All food items inside of the deli cooler are now properly date marked and were not found past the expiration of see by dates. All day food containers are now properly labeled, also the cookies & donuts self dispensing cafes are now provided with ingredient labels.

Subway, 19 Fayette Center. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: The hand wash sink in the food preparation area is now provided with hot water immediately, thank you. The ceiling is no longer leaking and the tiles have been replaced, the hot water machine is now operable.

Roosters, 120 Crossings Dr. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: Suitable utensils are now being used to dispense ready to eat food items. All food containers and plated observed were free of cracks or other imperfections, management stated that they have a resurfacing tool for the cutting boards. The overall cleanliness of the walls near the hand wash sink and storage areas has improved.

El Canon Restaurant, 1381 Leesburg Ave. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: All plates and bowls observed were free of cracks or other imperfections, thank you.

Oct. 24

D. Donats Inc, 1211 Columbus Ave. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: All food items inside the walk in cooler requiring date markings are now properly date marked. The boxes found previously stored over the food preparation area are no longer present. All food containers and single use containers are now properly stored. The pizza spatulas previously found cracked with other imperfections were still found in stock for use, these were discarded immediately. The overall cleanliness of the walls near the food preparation sink has improved. Management stated they are still in the process of fixing the hot water availability in the women’s restroom.