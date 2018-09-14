FCMH Auxiliary holds September meeting

Fayette County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary President Carolyn Reinwald opened the organization’s meeting Sept. 10 by introducing Mike Diener, CEO of FCMH.

Diener informed the volunteers about several changes in the physical part of Fayette County Memorial Hospital. Several offices have been moved to the basement or elsewhere until the remodeling is done. The next improvement will be in the emergency department.

Senior Life Solutions will be coming to FCMH in November serving senior citizens group and individual therapy. They will also offer transportation to the meetings.

The hospital is doing very well and is happy to be associated with several hospitals, including Adena and Ohio State University Hospital.

Whitney Gentry informed the group concerning events going on for the next couple months with the money going to the foundation. The first is Flippin’ for Fun, which each of nine separate teams will have finished products on display at the Furniture Auction Saturday, Sept. 15 at the Scarecrow Festival. The items will be auctioned off at 5:30, Saturday, Sept. 15 at the main stage.

There also is a 2016 Maverick Bad Boy 60” Zero Turn Mower used by the hospital to be bid on by 2 pm Friday, Sept. 21. Information concerning the mower can be received by calling 740-333-2710. Minimum bid is $3,000.

Thursday, Oct. 4 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. there will be a McBreak for Breakfast. The drive through breakfast will be at the front entrance to the hospital. You will receive a free pink bagged breakfast, gift and information about breast cancer awareness.

The annual Girls Night Out will be Oct. 10, 5-7 p.m. at the Highland House, 103 Highland Ave. in Washington C.H.

Score two tickets, OSU versus Michigan, Nov. 24 at noon, Ohio Stadium. Tickets are available at the hospital for $5 per ticket or five raffle tickets for $20. The drawing is Nov. 9 at noon.

Stacey Baldwin spoke to the group concerning HIPAA requirements and gave the rules to the group to read.

The president informed the group concerning new volunteers. Rita Brown is working in the sewing area and Peggy Landrum is in the nursing area.

The group followed Carolyn in the volunteer prayer.

The secretary’s report was given by Jeanne Immell. The treasury was discussed by the president and members due to the absence of treasurer, Sherry Ferguson. Jean Ann Davis gave the gift shop report. All three reports were accepted as given.

Present lead volunteers reported on their groups. Harold Merritt reported the front desk was doing well. Joyce Lott said they could use more people to do filing. Sonja Seiler reported they were in need for emergency department volunteers. People interested in volunteering can get their applications between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the gift shop.

Upcoming fund raisers: Masquerade Jewelry Oct. 16 and 17; Collective Goods Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the 20th, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Auxiliary Bazaar/Bake Sale will be held Nov. 9 in the Medical Arts Building 2 Conference Room. Everyone is invited. The raffle tickets will be sent in October.