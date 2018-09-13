FCMH, Adena reach partnership

Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) and Adena Health System announced a partnership Thursday designed to provide better health care to the surrounding community.

The affiliation agreement between the two organizations becomes effective Oct. 1, according to a press release. Over the past year, FCMH and Adena have collaborated to increase medical services for patients in the region with the addition of specialty services being performed at FCMH by Adena providers. The partnership began with orthopedics in August 2017 and continued with pulmonology in November 2017.

Both FCMH and Adena Health System, which includes three hospitals (Chillicothe, Waverly and Greenfield) and six regional clinics, will still remain independent health care providers but will now collaborate more frequently.

“Adena and FCMH, partnering together to expand the availability of services in Fayette County meets each organization’s shared goal — to keep quality care in or near the patient’s home,” said Adena president and CEO Jeff Graham. “Adena’s partnership vision includes working with our region’s health care partners to enable patients to be cared for locally, while aligning and reducing the cost for care. This partnership is a win-win for everyone involved.”

With the agreement, access to even more of Adena’s specialty services will now be available to patients on the FCMH campus, according to officials. These specialties include: cardiology, dermatology, nephrology, neurology, Ob/Gyn, and urology. Adena specialty providers will see patients and perform a number of procedures within FCMH facilities.

“Our partnership with Adena Health System has gotten off to a great start, and we are excited to enter into this affiliation to give patients close-to-home options for their care,” said FCMH CEO Mike Diener. “Patients are grateful for the opportunity to receive excellent specialty care, right here in their hometown.”

As for the financial particulars of the agreement, FCMH chief fiscal officer Trent Lemle said, “Obviously, bringing a lot of their specialists to our campus potentially, we would hope to see some of that downstream revenue to our ancillary services within the lab and radiology, and so on. Outside of that, they’re simply going to be leasing space at our office building. Since they already have a presence in the community, we thought this would be a great opportunity to put FCMH out there and see a greater footprint of community patients being able to receive all different types of medical care at our campus.”

This agreement will not incur any additional costs for FCMH, according to officials.

Officials added that patients can easily schedule an appointment with an Adena specialist on the FCMH campus. Adena Pulmonology and Orthopedic specialists are located in FCMH’s Medical Arts Building #1, Suites 106 and 201, located at 1450 Columbus Ave. in Washington C.H. The newly-added Adena specialists will be housed in Suite 340 of FCMH Medical Arts Building #2, located at 1510 Columbus Ave.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital's CEO Mike Diener, Adena Health System President & CEO Jeff Graham, and Adena Board of Trustees Chair Virginia Wettersten sign an affiliation agreement between the two, independent health care providers. Members of FCMH and Adena leadership teams are also pictured.

Affiliation agreement goes into effect Oct. 1

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

