FCMH Pain Management Clinic offers pain management services

Did you know more people suffer from pain than cancer, heart disease and diabetes combined? Nearly one fourth of Americans suffer from pain annually, making pain the major driver of primary care physician visits. There are various factors that cause and create pain, such as:

• Family history. You may be more likely to develop arthritis and some other conditions if you have a family history of the disease/diagnosis.

• Age. The risk of many types of diagnoses and pain injuries increases with age.

• Gender. Women are more likely than men to develop rheumatoid arthritis.

• Previous injury. Some people who have experienced previous injuries have pain related to those injuries throughout their lives.

• Obesity. Carrying excess pounds puts stress on joints, particularly your knees, hips and spine.

Pain rarely comes without side effects, the majority of which have a significant impact on your life as well as the life of those around you. Some of the side effects of chronic pain include:

• Irritability

• Anger

• Depression

• Difficulty concentrating

• Loss of mobility and muscle weakness

The Fayette County Memorial Hospital Pain Management Clinic diagnoses all kinds of pain. Dr. Nisheeth Pandey and Dr. A. Raj Swain, along with Tara Stevens, NP, work collaboratively together to offer balanced pain management services, including the diagnosis and treatment of neck pain, back pain, arthritis pain in the spine and joints, nerve damage, muscle spasm pain, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), shingles pain and headaches.

Contact the clinic at 740-333-2755 to make an appointment to discuss a balanced treatment program.

Nisheeth Pandey, MD https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_Nisheeth.jpg Nisheeth Pandey, MD A. Raj Swain, MD https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_Raj.jpg A. Raj Swain, MD