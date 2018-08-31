Fayette County WIC celebrates Breastfeeding Month

The Fayette County WIC (Women, Infants and Children) office celebrated the month of August as Breastfeeding Month. The theme this year was “Breastfeeding: The Foundation of Life.”

Optimal breastfeeding helps prevent malnutrition in all its forms with positive lifelong effects on both children and mothers. Protecting, promoting and supporting breastfeeding is crucial for the health of our families, children and planet. It is the cornerstone of a child’s healthy development.

Infant feeding is one of the most important decisions that new families make. There is strong evidence that breastfeeding combats infectious diseases, decreases incidence and severity of diarrhea, lower respiratory infections, acute otitis media, prevents dental caries and increases intelligence. It benefits a mother by decreasing breast and ovarian cancer and is a wonderful form of bonding with her baby. It also helps mothers to sleep better at night because of the hormones that relax mom.

​Breastfeeding helps our environment because it cuts back on the packaging, storing, distribution and preparation of formula.

​The Fayette County WIC office celebrated by having a baby shower for their clients. Food, games and activities were a special part of the celebration. Many thanks to Altrusa for providing the diapers for all the diaper cakes and to Giovanni’s for providing the pizza. HMG made a presentation to inform mothers about their home visiting program. Cindy Hayes promoted Infant Massage and its benefits, stating that classes are free here at the health department once a month. Please join us in celebrating moms and supporting breastfeeding in Fayette County.

