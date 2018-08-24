FCMH Foundation welcomes new board member

The Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Foundation recently elected Gary Butts to its board of directors. Butts will serve a three-year term to the seat vacated by Pamela Langley-Pittel, who has served since the Foundation originated in 2010.

Butts is a native of the area, growing up in Madison County. He has lived in Fayette County for 45 years, of which 30 years was spent as a farm equipment dealer for the former London Truck & Tractor, and 13 years as a realtor with Weade Realtors & Auctioneers LLC.

Butts and his wife, Skeet, former teacher at Miami Trace Local Schools, are now retired and enjoy spending time with friends and their three children and eight grandchildren. Butts is no stranger to community service, having served on the board of directors for the United Way of Fayette County and Fayette County Chamber of Commerce. He has also been involved with the Masons, Aladdin Shrine, Elks, and is a member of the American Legion.

“I’m looking forward to being part of the Foundation board and doing what I can to help generate resources to provide equipment and upgrades to the hospital that will benefit the community,” said Butts.

The FCMH Foundation Board of Directors is comprised of 15 people who all work or live in Fayette County, and their mission is to help forge the future of the Fayette County Memorial Hospital by increasing awareness of needs and raising funds.

Butts will join fellow board members, Ron Amore, Vanessa Blevins, Andrew Daniels, Kathy Dean, Mike Diener, Nick Epifano, Rob Herron, Bill Junk, Shirley Pettit, Sarah Thompson, and the executive team of Roger Kirkpatrick – president, Shannon Jacobs- vice president, Ron Ratliff- treasurer and Norma Kirby- secretary.

“Pam was one of the founding members of the FCMH Foundation board of directors. We will greatly miss her insight and dedication, however we appreciate that she is ready for some time with her family after serving for eight years,” said Foundation Executive Director Whitney Gentry.

Established in 2010, the foundation has purchased numerous medical supplies and equipment for the hospital, assisted in the construction of the Women’s Wellness Center, and remodeled the emergency department registration and waiting areas. To find out more about the FCMH Foundation, visit www.fcmh.org or call Whitney Gentry at 740-333-2710.

Gary Butts https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_FCMHNew.jpg Gary Butts