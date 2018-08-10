‘Flippin’ for Fun(ds)’ challenge coming soon

The Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Foundation will hold a “Flippin’ for Fun(ds)” challenge over the next month as they raise money with a new type of contest.

According to a press release from Whitney Gentry, Fayette County Memorial Hospital director of business development, the contest challenges residents to form a team — which can be an individual, couple, co-workers, friends, etc. — and enter an item already owned or purchased from the Scott Antique Market on Saturday, Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon to repurpose and sell at an auction at the Scarecrow Festival on Saturday, Sept. 15. The team that realizes the most net profit will be named the winner.

“We felt this fundraiser would be a win-win for everyone,” Gentry said on Friday. “It’s a chance to support the Scott Antique Market or a local auction by purchasing an item. We hope to add to the Scarecrow Festival by being there to display and auction off the items, and the proceeds benefit the FCMH Foundation and ultimately, the community.”

Registration needs to be completed and the $50 team fee needs paid by Friday, Aug. 17. Forms can be downloaded with the official rules at fcmh.org. Each team that registers will receive a Dixie Belle Paint starter kit from Village Homestead, a $25 Home Depot gift card and free decal services (if desired) from The Print Shop. Additionally, prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place teams.

“You don’t have to be a professional to enter, you only need to have a sense of adventure and some creativity,” Gentry said. “Just like the popular TV show Flea Market Flip, this is for everyday people who like a challenge. We have a few entries already, but there is still time to get in on the fun.”

Currently, four seats at the FCMH table for the John Michael Montgomery concert during the Scarecrow Festival on Sept. 15th are up for grabs as the first place prize, a $100 gift card to Village Homestead (donated by Trends) is the second place prize and two tickets to the 2018 FCMH Gala is the third place prize. Teams are allowed to bid on their own item.

For more questions contact Gentry at (740) 333-2710 or Steph Campbell at (740) 333-5186.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

Whitney Gentry https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_Whitney-Gentry2016.jpg Whitney Gentry