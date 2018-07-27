FCMH welcomes nephrologist, Dr. Naveed Haq

Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) is pleased to welcome Dr. Naveed Haq, nephrologist. Dr. Haq started with FCMH in mid-July and is currently scheduling patients for his established clinic hours Tuesday and Thursday afternoons in Medical Arts Building 2, 1510 Columbus Ave. in Washington C.H.

With over 16 years of clinical experience in treating kidney disease, dialysis and hypertension, Dr. Haq is a member of the Fellows of the American Society of Nephrology (FASN) and The American Society of Diagnostic and Interventional Nephrology (FASDIN).

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Haq, contact FCMH Medical & Surgical Associates at 740-333-3333.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is the second leading cause of kidney failure. High blood pressure is also a major cause of strokes and heart failure. It can be both a cause of kidney disease and a symptom of kidney disease. When high blood pressure damages your kidneys, they are not able to do their job.

Dr. Haq welcomes the opportunity to speak with patients about their concerns.

Dr. Naveed Haq https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_06062018FCMH_Headshot_Drhaq-3.jpg Dr. Naveed Haq