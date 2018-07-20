FCMH Foundation announces ‘Flippin’ for Fun(ds)’

If you are a fan of the popular HGTV show “Flea Market Flip,” or always wanted to try your hand at re-purposing something old into something new, the Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Foundation invites you to try your hand at a local version of the challenge, “Flippin’ for Fun(ds).”

All for fun and a good cause, the proceeds will benefit the FCMH Foundation.

The contest entails a team – which could be one person, a group of friends, spouses – finding an item to repurpose, transforming it and selling it. Foundation director Whitney Gentry explained that teams may use an item they have at home like an old dresser, mirror or table, or they can shop for an item at the Aug. 25 edition of the Scott Antique Market, or at a local antique auction.

Using their imagination, skill and elbow grease, teams will have three weeks to transform their pieces – with some help from local partners. Each team will receive a Dixie Belle Starter Paint kit from Village Homestead, a $25 Home Depot coupon, and decal services, if desired, from The Print Shop.

Completed items will be on display Saturday of the Scarecrow Festival for all to view, and will be auctioned off to the highest bidder, to benefit the FCMH Foundation, on the main stage at 5:30 p.m. The winning team – the team that realizes the most net profit – will get four seats at the FCMH sponsor table for the John Michael Montgomery Concert that night at the festival. Second place will take home a $100 Village Homestead gift card, provided by Trends Downtown on Court, and third place will win two tickets to the FCMH Foundation Gala in December.

The deadline to enter the contest is Aug. 17. To find out more about Flippin’ for Fun(ds) or to enter, contact FCMH Foundation Director Whitney Gentry at 740-333-2710 or email wgentry@fcmh.org.