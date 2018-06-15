FCMH Foundation purchases two pieces of equipment

Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Foundation purchased two pieces of equipment recently for various parts of the hospital.

The Women’s Wellness Center received a mammography chair. The unit was ordered from Europe and will be very beneficial to patients who are unable to stand for long periods of time.

“Positioning is very important when doing a mammography or biopsy and can be tedious, but with the chair we can position a patient and complete their procedure faster,” said radiology leader Robin Benson.

The second piece of equipment purchased is an AccuVein Vein Finder. The unit replaces the older model which was purchased by the FCMH Auxiliary.

“The lab, the emergency and medical/surgical departments will all be using this unit for blood draws or IV access,” said Niko Hagler, laboratory leader. “It will facilitate the processes and improve patient care.”

The FCMH Foundation is a 501(c)3 established to not only ensure the hospital continues to provide premier care to patients but that it has to resources continue to expand on that care and capitalize on new advancements in medical care technology. The Foundation uses donations to support the hospital in enhancing patient care services, providing state-of-the-art equipment, contributing to expansion and renovation projects, supporting the development of community programs that will improve the health and well-being of people in the communities served by FCMH, and advancing healthcare education for the community.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital is a critical access hospital (25 bed hospital) with over 30 healthcare providers, complete with a full spectrum of healthcare services.

