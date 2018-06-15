FCMH Auxiliary meeting held recently

Fayette County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary President Carolyn Reinwald opened the meeting of the auxiliary by introducing Barbara Vance, Jodi Hanawalt and Joyce Lott of the scholarship committee.

They announced that the winners for the annual scholarships were Brittany Fraysier and John Fender of Miami Trace and Aaron Turner of Fayette Christian High School. After recognizing the students, the president opened the meeting with the prayer for hospital auxilians. There were 25 members and four guests present.

Whitney Gentry, business development leader, spoke in place of the rest of the administration because they had a meeting at the same time. She informed the auxiliary that CFO Trent Lemle wanted the group to know finances were good and patient numbers were higher than before.

The hospital foundation is having a drawing on a riding lawn mower to make funds. Tickets are sold at the front desk. There is a lift chair now at mammography to make it easy for those who can’t stand to have a mammogram. Also the coffee business, Fertile Grounds, will be coming here all summer.

Carolyn informed the group that we have two new volunteers, Carol Anders and Paul Grim.

Jeanne Immell gave the secretary’s report. Sherry Ferguson gave the treasurer’s report. Jean Ann Davis gave a report on the gift shop.

The lead volunteers reported on what is happening in their department. Everyone is doing well. They can use more help in emergency.

The next fundraiser will be masquerade jewelry on June 12 and June 13, as well as Oct. 16 and 17.

Collective Goods will be there July 31 and Aug. 1, as well as Nov. 19 and 20.

The Auxiliary Bazaar will be Nov. 9.

The next meeting will be Sept. 10 at 1:30 p.m. in the MBA I in the basement.

Sondra Day has changed to associate member.