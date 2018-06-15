FCMH Auxiliary grants three graduates scholarships

For many years the Auxiliary at Fayette County Memorial Hospital has granted scholarships to two Fayette County students who intend to study for a medical field in college. The scholarship committee is made up of three individuals from the auxiliary, consisting of Barbara Vance, Jodi Hanawalt and Joyce Lott. Information is sent to all three county schools looking for prospective medical students. This is the first year three students have been chosen.

Brittany Fraysier won one of the $2,000 scholarships. She is the daughter of Jennifer Hastings and Dave Carpenter. She is a graduate of Miami Trace High School and was active in marching and symphonic bands, the Spanish Club, National Honor Society and 4-H. Brittany plans to go to Wilmington College to study in pre-med with a long term goal of being a surgeon.

Aaron S. Turner is the other winner of a $2,000 scholarship. He is a graduate of the Fayette Christian High School and is the son of Aaron and Tricia Turner. Aaron played basketball and soccer, participated in the show choir and three quartets. He won both the Christian Character and McDonald’s Winter Athletic awards. He volunteers with Samaritans Purse and Operation Christian Child. He plans on attending Clark State Community College to major in nursing, hoping to be a CRNA nurse.

John M. Fender is the winner of the $1,000 scholarship. He is the son of Rod and Heidi Fender. He is a graduate of Miami Trace High School and played basketball, soccer and was captain of the tennis team. He has been a class officer, National Honor Society member, Spanish club group leader, Key Club and 2017 Buckeye Boys State participant. John will attend Ohio University in the fall to study pre-med.

Aaron S. Turner and Brittany Fraysier were two of the three recipients of scholarships from the FCMH Auxiliary. The other scholarship winner, John Fender, was not present for the photo. Turner and Fraysier are pictured with members of the FCMH Auxiliary scholarship committee. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_2018-Auxiliary-recipients.jpg Aaron S. Turner and Brittany Fraysier were two of the three recipients of scholarships from the FCMH Auxiliary. The other scholarship winner, John Fender, was not present for the photo. Turner and Fraysier are pictured with members of the FCMH Auxiliary scholarship committee.