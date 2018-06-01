Health Dept. announces ‘Rolling Rimples’ winners

The numbers are in and we have some winners from the Fayette County Health Department “Rolling Rimples” program. I want to thank everyone who participates and makes this program possible – without you and your desire to be healthier it wouldn’t exist. So keep up the good work and remember every time you make a good choice it gets easier to make another good choice. What you do today does matter because your future depends on what you do in the present!

First Place Team – Fayette County Memorial Hospital – The team consists of Tammy Wilson, Stacey Baldwin, Lyndsey Sharp, Melissa Rumer and Kathy Payton – together they lost 55.2 pounds.

Top Individuals: First place individual goes to Tammy Wilson from Fayette County Memorial Hospital, losing 30.4 pounds.

Second place individual – Jean Adrien from Fayette County Hospital, losing 24 pounds.

Third place individual – Beth Gregory from Medical Arts Building Team 3, losing 19.4 pounds.

Congratulations to our winners and we hope you keep up the good work through the summer. Don’t throw away what you have already accomplished. Many of you are doing well, so here are a few more that have started making healthy changes:

Second place team from Medical Arts Building 2 consisting of Morgan Ryan, Beth Harper, Tiffany Scott, Brittany Ackley and Rita Storts, lost 47.6 pounds.

Third place team lost 40.6 pounds and was from Medical Arts Building 2 Team 3, consisting of Emily Stephens, Michelle Cory, Beth Gregory and Marta Grynuik.

I would like to congratulate anyone else who lost 10 pounds or more.

Dan Dean from the Fayette County Commissioners’ office losing 15 pounds.

Julie Thacker from Job &Family Services lost 12.8 pounds.

Dreama Brown from Community Action lost 11.2 pounds.

Brenda Mossbarger from WCH Superintendent’s Office lost 17.8 pounds.

Beth Harper and Rita Storts from Medical Arts Building 2 Team 2, lost 11 pounds each.

Kathy Payton from FCMH lost 15.6 pounds.

Sissy Detty from Municipal Court lost 15 pounds.

Congratulations to everyone – I know it is a slow process but we didn’t gain it overnight so we don’t lose it overnight. Anyone interested in Counting Steps for the summer let me know, otherwise we will see you Aug. 22 for another round of Rolling Rimples. I will contact you to get signed up or if you know others interested, please have them call the Fayette County Health Department.

The first place team from Fayette County Memorial Hospital in the Rolling Rimples program from left to right: Kathy Payton, Lyndsey Sharp, Tammy Wilson (also overall first place winner), Melissa Rumer and Stacey Baldwin. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_1st-place-team-prog.jpg The first place team from Fayette County Memorial Hospital in the Rolling Rimples program from left to right: Kathy Payton, Lyndsey Sharp, Tammy Wilson (also overall first place winner), Melissa Rumer and Stacey Baldwin. The second place winner is Jean Adrien. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_Jean-Adrien-2nd-place.jpg The second place winner is Jean Adrien. The third place winner is Beth Gregory. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_third-pl-Beth.jpg The third place winner is Beth Gregory.