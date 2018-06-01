FCMH Specialist Spotlight: Dr. Walter Bernacki, plastic surgeon

Fayette County Memorial Hospital is pleased to introduce the community to Dr. Walter Bernacki.

A native of Columbus, Dr. Bernacki decided to establish and grow his practice, Ohio Plastic Surgery Specialists, in his hometown. He has expanded his services to include Fayette County Memorial Hospital where he sees patients in the Specialty Clinic of Medical Arts Building 2 and performs surgeries.

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Bernacki has received many accolades throughout his plastic surgery career and is recognized as one of the best plastic surgeons in Ohio. Utilizing his education and almost two decades of experience, Dr. Bernacki offers multifaceted professionalism and a wealth of plastic surgery expertise to patients.

Dr. Bernacki is considered an authority on all facets of plastic surgery and is well-trained to complete cosmetic surgeries like breast augmentation, facelifts, rhinoplasty, liposuction and breast lifts. He also is accomplished in the area of reconstructive surgery, including breast reduction, breast reconstruction (e.g. after mastectomy), facial reconstruction, skin reduction after weight loss and other reconstructive surgeries.

Not only is Dr. Bernacki a top choice for many doctors when referring patients, but he is also the first choice for many doctors, nurses and healthcare workers when seeking cosmetic or reconstructive procedures for themselves or their family members. Dr. Bernacki’s credentials include being certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery and a part of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. He also has been a member of the Columbus Society of Plastic Surgeons since its foundation.

Because of his in-depth training and hands-on experience, Dr. Bernacki has been selected as division chair of plastic surgery at Mount Carmel East Hospital and section chief of plastic surgery at St. Ann’s Hospital. In these roles he is constantly advising other doctors on plastic and reconstructive surgeries and patient care.

Additionally, Dr. Bernacki is recognized for his superlative compassion and patient care. He founded Ohio Plastic Surgery Specialists around his strong belief that all patients should be cared for like family. It is because of his standard in excellent care that Ohio Plastic Surgery Specialists has grown to add more staff and locations to better serve patients.

Dr. Bernacki earned his bachelor’s degree, cum laude, from Miami University and his medical degree from The Ohio State University College of Medicine. He did his residency at Ohio State in general surgery and critical care. Dr. Bernacki also completed a two-year fellowship in plastic surgery with Summa Health System where he was trained by some of the premier plastic surgeons.

Dr. Bernacki is the medical consultant for 610 WTVN. Every Sunday, from 5-6 p.m., Dr. Bernacki discusses procedures, takes calls and gives advice from his extensive experience. His radio podcast, “On Call with Dr. Walt,” is a great way to learn about various surgical topics.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Bernacki, contact the FCMH Specialty Clinic at 740-333-2755.

