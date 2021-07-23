Simple pumpkin brownies

Hello! This time of the year with all the outside activities and garden work, not to mention taking care of the flower beds, I do not have a lot of extra time to spend on making desserts.

I ran across this fast recipe and thought “why not,” and I gave it a try. Very simple, very quick, and not too bad on the calorie count either.

I told my husband I was making him brownies, and he was excited. I did not tell him how I did it until after he ate a couple and asked for more. He was a little surprised, and so was I.

These are very good. I also found out they are even moister and better the day after you bake them. Give them a try, you really will not be disappointed.

Brownies

-1 box of devil’s food cake mix

-1 can (regular size, not the big one) of pumpkin

Directions

Spray or coat an 11-by-13 baking dish with oil. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a large bowl, use a whisk to mix the cake mix and pumpkin until well blended. This will be a thick mixture.

Pour the mixture evenly into the baking dish and bake for 18 to 20 minutes.

Remove and cool.

I did not use an icing on this, but you can. We liked them the way they are. You could even sprinkle them with confectioners’ sugar or top with a whipped topping of your choice. Enjoy!

I would also like to say a very special “thank you” to a dear person — Jean Shaffer. You are awesome.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_LouAnn-front-2-Crop-5.jpg