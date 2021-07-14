Green beans, sweet corn arrive at Wednesday Market

Some of our favorite seasonal produce has begun to arrive at the Fayette County Farmers Market. It is sweet corn time in Ohio!

The Farmer and the Dill food truck will also be at Market today with their tasty pleasures. This venue, located in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and is without any Market sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market.

The vendors stating they plan on attending today (others may come as well) and the items they expect to bring include:

King Farms (Jeff King): green beans, new (red) potatoes, Yukon Gold potatoes, beets, onions.

Chilcote Farm (Bruce and Marlene Chilcote): local honey, chocolate Texas sheet cake, white Texas sheet cake, peach crumb cake, maple oatmeal bars, M&M bar cookies, pecan pie bar cookies, iced sugar cookies, oatmeal raisin cookies, peanut butter cookies, and chocolate chip cookies.

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter and Lorelle Rohrer, 740-505-5125): sweet corn, cucumbers, green beans, new potatoes, cherry tomatoes, onions and butter rolls, cinnamon buns.

Mary’s This and That (Mary Ford): yellow transparent apples ( limited number), peanut butter fudge, pineapple upside down cake, apple butter bread, pineapple banana bread, catnip toys, goose dresses, dog sweaters, baby blankets and other items.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/07/web1_LogoFarmersMarket.jpg