Carnegie holds ‘banner week’ activities

Carnegie Public Library had a banner week with rock painting, record breaking storytime attendance, and a festive “Bike Bash” on Friday.

At the bike bash, children decorated their bikes, trikes, and scooters in red, white, and blue, rode merrily around the block, and then conquered an obstacle course on the library black top. All “bikers” in attendance received a prize for their efforts, with top honors for best bike decoration!

This week at the library: “Bonnie’s Books” is at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church on Tuesdays at 11 a.m., and “Hello, Friends!” is at the library in Washington Court House on Thursdays at 11 a.m.

All storytimes are for children ages 5 and under and feature stories, songs, crafts and play.

Friday, July 9 at 1 p.m., children in grades K-3 are invited to participate in a STEM activity with Aaron.

The following week, on Monday, July 12 at 2:15 p.m., join the library at the YMCA for a special visit from Newport Aquarium! Meet and learn about some of your favorite aquatic critters.

Then, on Tuesday, July 13 at 1 p.m., join the library at the YMCA for an Agility Dog show! These programs are for children and families of all ages.

Finally, on Thursday, July 15 at 2 p.m., children ages 4-8 are invited to a “Mermaid Party.” Call ahead to register.

Adults: Pick up supplies for July’s “Take & Make” craft – a miniature clothesline picture hanger! Then, on Wednesday, July 28 at 9 a.m., join the library and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Deer Creek State Park for a creeking experience. Test water quality through the presence of macroinvertebrates. Space is limited, please register at the library by Tuesday, July 27.

Have you signed up for the Summer Reading Program? Readers of all ages are invited to use Beanstack, the library’s new Summer Reading App. Sign-up yourself and your family to start earning prizes right away by logging your books and activities at cplwcho.beanstack.org. Or, visit the library and sign-up in person Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Information about all of our resources can be found on the Library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

