Hello—It is zucchini season again!

I am always excited to see the first one in my garden, then it gets less exciting the more I get. I usually end up shredding them and putting them in the freezer for future use.

It’s such a versatile vegetable that packs a lot of nutrients in it. I end up adding it to a lot of different dishes I make. For example, I add a little to my stuffed peppers, meatloaf, casseroles and to most soups that I make, and let’s not forget that wonderful zucchini bread.

This week’s recipe I have modified to make it a little more healthy with a few less calories. Believe me, you will never miss them, and the flavor is excellent. I love the consistency of this sweet bread.

Glazed Lemon Zucchini Bread

-2 cups flour

-1/2 teaspoon salt

-2 teaspoons baking powder

-2 eggs

-1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce

-1, 1/2 cups sugar

-2 Tablespoons lemon juice

-1/2 cup buttermilk (I typically use 2 teaspoons of vinegar in ½ cup milk. Let it set for a couple of minutes, and it will thicken like buttermilk)

-zest of 1 lemon

-2 cups grated zucchini

Glaze ingredients:

-1 cup powdered sugar

-2 Tablespoons lemon juice

-1 Tablespoon milk

Instructions

First, mix flour, salt and baking powder in a medium bowl and set aside.

Second, in a large bowl, beat eggs. Then add apple sauce and sugar until will blended. Add lemon juice, buttermilk, and lemon zest to this mixture and blend all together.

Third, fold in zucchini until it is mixed well

Fourth, add dry mixture to the wet mixture and blend all together until well combined.

Next, pour the batter into a greased 9-by-5 loaf pan. Then bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 to 45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.

While still warm, make the glaze and spoon over the bread. Let the glaze set up before cutting and serving. Enjoy!

