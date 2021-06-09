Wednesday market vendor lineup

Local produce dominates the vendor lineup this week at the Wednesday afternoon Fayette County Farmers Market.

This venue, located in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and is without any market-sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market.

The vendors stating they plan on attending today (others may come as well) and the items they expect to bring include:

Dill Family Farms (Andy and Paula Dill): strawberries and local honey.

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter and Lorelle Rohrer, 740-505-5125): Fresh produce (strawberries, sugar snap peas, spring onions and lettuce). Potted plants – garden vegetables and flowers.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Hand poured wax melts and candles, resin and clay earrings, crochet dish cloths and pot scrubbers and face masks for adults and children. Face masks on sale $3 each while supplies last. Handmade baby essentials including crocheted baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths and teething toys, bows and silicone bead and wood teethers.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_LogoFarmersMarket-1.jpg