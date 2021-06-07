More than 200 join reading program

More than 200 Fayette County children, teens and adults have already registered and are participating in the Summer Reading Program at Carnegie Public Library.

Beanstack, the library’s new Summer Reading App, makes registration and tracking simple. Sign-up an individual or family members to start earning prizes right away by logging books and activities. Or, sign-up in person at the library Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., or online anytime at www.cplwcho.beanstack.org.

What’s happening at Carnegie Public Library

There’s a full calendar of events for June and July. In addition to STEM programs and storytimes, the library has three Fayette field trips next week. Visit with the library at Vermeer at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, Fayette County Court House at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, and the Fire Department at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 10. All events are free and open to children and their families. Be a tourist in your town!

Adults, pick up a Take & Make craft kit while supplies last!

Fayette families: Storytime is back! For June and July, “Bonnie’s Books” is at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church on Tuesdays at 11 a.m., and “Hello, Friends!” is at the library in Washington Court House on Thursdays at 11 a.m. All storytimes are for children ages 5 and under and feature stories, songs, crafts and play.

June is audiobook month. The library owns more than one thousand books on CD for your summer road trip or staycation—with even more available through the SEO Library Consortium. Stories for children as well as adult and teen fiction and nonfiction audiobook collections feature newly added titles and beloved classics.

Looking for something more compact? The Ohio Digital Library offers streaming options. Enjoy digital audiobooks in your car through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, or a Bluetooth connection. All you need is a library card.

Don’t have a library card? Go to www.cplwcho.org/ecard and complete the form. Library staff will email you a library card number and PIN. E-Resource cards never expire and are valid for online circulation only. If you wish to borrow physical materials as well, please bring in a photo i.d. to gain additional borrowing privileges.

If you already have a library card, you have access to all of the above-mentioned services. If you are not sure of your PIN or have lost your card, please submit a query through the “Contact Us” option on the library’s web site.

Carnegie Public Library continues to offer one-on-one Tech Help! Engagement Librarian Kaitlin Cottrill can help teach you how to download library ebooks, stream digital audio or video on your smart phone or other device. She can also provide assistance with basic internet skills and tools like email and social media, as well as using library databases. Schedule your appointment by calling the library at 740-335-2540 or completing a form on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org.

Our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the Library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

Recently, one of the activities held in the Carnegie Public Library garden was “Garden Yoga.” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_thumbnail_garden-yoga.jpg Recently, one of the activities held in the Carnegie Public Library garden was “Garden Yoga.” Courtesy photos Several children took part in learning and enjoying new yoga stretches and poses. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/06/web1_thumbnail_garden-yoga-2.jpg Several children took part in learning and enjoying new yoga stretches and poses. Courtesy photos