Country Cooking with Lou Ann: Chicken Enchiladas

Hello! I like stepping out of my comfort zone occasionally and just trying new recipes. Sometimes the new ones I find are delicious keepers.

My husband has come to find he never knows what is on the menu next, however, he never seems to complain, and this is one dish that he really likes.

This week’s recipe is one of those delicious keepers that I ran across a few years ago, and it is very good. I really like the flavors and the texture in this recipe — they blend so well. I typically serve this with a salad.

Chicken Enchiladas

-1 (1 lb.) processed cheese food, cubed. Like Velveeta

-1 (16 oz) container of sour cream

-2 (10.75 ounce) cans condensed cream of chicken soup

-8 fluid oz evaporated milk (you can use regular whole milk or 2 %)

-1 teaspoon ground cumin

-1 (10 oz) can of chicken chunks, drained (or you can just cook and cube 10 oz of chicken)

-2 cups shredded Sharp Cheddar cheese

-1 (4 oz) can chopped green Chile peppers

-10 (10 inch) flour tortillas

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a medium size microwave safe bowl, combine the processed cheese food, sour cream, 1 can of soup and evaporated milk. Stir together and heat in microwave oven until smooth—stirring at intervals. Add cumin to taste and set aside.

In a medium size bowl, combine the chicken, remaining can of soup, shredded cheese, and green Chile peppers. Drop spoonfuls of chicken mixture in center of tortillas and roll up.

Place in a lightly greased 9×13 inch baking dish. Pour reserved sour cream mixture all over.

Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Enjoy!

